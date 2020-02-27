UL Football Offers Gharin Stansbury

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajun would apparently like to add a prep football standout from St. Mary Parish to one of their future recruiting classes.

Gharin Stansbury, an outside linebacker/defensive end from Franklin High School in Franklin, La., shared on social media on Thursday that he has been offered a scholarship by Louisiana.

Stansbury compiled 89 tackles in 2019, to go along with four forced fumbles, 10 sacks, and another 12 tackles for a loss.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Stansbury is currently a junior and is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Stansbury went to camp at UL last summer.

Stansbury has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Kansas, Tulane, SMU, Northwestern St., and Grambling.

View highlights of Stansbury, below: