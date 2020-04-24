UL Football Offers Erron Bean

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently have a serious interest in a prep football standout from north Louisiana, despite him already being committed to another state school.

Erron Bean, a student at Huntington High School in Shreveport, Louisiana, shared on social media on Thursday that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana.

A 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive end, Bean committed to Louisiana Tech earlier this month.

Verbal commitments are non-binding.

Currently a junior, Bean is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

A multi-sport star, Bean also plays prep basketball.

Bean was also reportedly offered by Northeastern St. University.