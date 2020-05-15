UL Football Offers Emery Jones

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have reportedly offered a prep standout from the state of Louisiana who has already been offered by an impressive list of schools.

Emery Jones, who currently attends Catholic High School (Baton Rouge), shared on social media on Thursday that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana.

A 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive lineman, Jones is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2022.

Jones, who also plays prep basketball, has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Alabama, LSU, Houston, and Tulane.