UL Football Offers Dwayne Johnson

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a prep standout from The Peach State to one of their future college football recruiting classes.

Dwayne Johnson, who currently attends South Gwinnett High School, located in Snellville, Georgia, shared on social media late last week that he has received an official offer from Louisiana.

A 6-foot-3, 225-pound outside linebacker, Johnson is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.

Johnson has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Arkansas, Appalachian St., Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan, Georgia St., Kansas St., Liberty, Memphis, and Temple.