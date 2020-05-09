UL Football Offers Dre’lyn Washington

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajun apparently have serious interest in a prep football standout from The Lonestar State.

Dre'lyn Washington, who currently attends Hemphill High School, located in Hemphill, Texas, shared on social media on Friday that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana.

The Advertiser's Tim Buckley alerted us to the offer.

A 5-foot-8, 205-pound running back, Washington is currently a junior and is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Washington has also reportedly been offered by Arkansas St.