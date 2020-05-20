UL Football Offers Donald Lee

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a prep football standout from The Lonestar State to one of their future recruiting classes.

Donald Lee, who currently attends Klein Collins High School in Spring, Texas, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has been offered by Louisiana.

A 6-foot-2, 180-pound cornerback, Lee has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Arkansas St., Houston, Louisiana Tech, and New Mexico.

Lee is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.