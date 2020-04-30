UL Football Offers Christian Lewis

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns recently offered a prep football standout from the state of Alabama who has already been offered by a number of Power Five programs.

Christian Lewis, who currently attends Pleasant Grove High School in Pleasant Grove, Alabama, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has been offered by Louisiana.

The Advertiser's Tim Buckley alerted us to the offer.

A 6-foot-4, 188-pound receiver, Lewis is considered a 3-star recruit by 247Sports.

Currently a junior, Lewis is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Lewis has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Arkansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kansas, Indiana, Georgia Tech, Duke, Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and West Virginia.