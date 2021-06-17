UL Football Offers Cedric Roberts

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently have a serious interest in adding a prep standout from The Lonestar State to their future 2022 college football signing class.

Cedric Roberts, who currently attends Hendrickson High School, located in Pflugerville, Texas, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana.

A 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive lineman, Roberts is listed as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports.

Roberts, who is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022, has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Baylor, Boston College, Colorado St., SMU, Utah St., UTSA, and Stephen F. Austin.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.