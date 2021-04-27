UL Football Offers Camron Cooper

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a prep standout from The Lonestar State to one of their future college football recruiting classes.

Camron Cooper, who currently attends Dayton High School, located in Dayton, Texas, shared on social media on Monday that he has been offered by Louisiana.

A 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end, Cooper is listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.

An outstanding student, Coper reportedly carries a 4.4 GPA.

Cooper is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Other schools that also reportedly offered Cooper include Colorado St., Rice, San Diego St., Utah St., UTSA, Air Force, Texas Southern, Alabama St., Lehigh, and Pennsylvania.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.