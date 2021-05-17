UL Football Offers Cameron Pascal

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a prep standout from a neighboring state to their 2022 college football signing class.

Cameron Pascal, who currently attends Union High School, located in Union, Mississippi, shared on social media over the weekend that he has been offered by Louisiana.

A 6-foot-3, 275-pound offensive lineman, Pascal plays tackle in the high school ranks, but projects as a guard at the collegiate level.

Pascal is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Other schools that have also reportedly offered Pascal include Arkansas St., South Alabama, Utah St., and WKU.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.