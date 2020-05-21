UL Football Offers Cam George

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a local prep football standout to one of their future recruiting classes.

Cameron George, a defensive end who attends Acadiana High School, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana.

George visited UL in early March.

Earlier this month, George was offered by the United States Naval Academy.

Also this month, the 6-foot-2, 245-pound George was offered by Nicholls St., Air Force, and McNeese St.

Back in late April, George was offered by Lamar.

Earlier in April, George was offered by South Alabama, his second offer from a Sun Belt Conference school, along with Furman and Penn.

On the last day of March, George, who carries a 4.1 GPA, was offered by Princeton.

On March 20, George was offered by Northwestern St., Southern, and Cornell.

The offer from Cornell was his second Ivy League offer at the time.

Ivy League schools do not offer athletic scholarships, but they do offer spots on their respective rosters.

In mid-March, George was offered by his first Sun Belt Conference school, Coastal Carolina.

In early March, George was offered by both Southeastern Louisiana and WKU.