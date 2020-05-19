UL Football Offers Caden Costa

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a prep specialist to one of their future recruiting classes.

Caden Costa, a kicker from Mandeville High School in Mandeville, Louisiana, shared on social media on Monday that he has been offered by Louisiana.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Costa, who carries a 4.1 GPA, and who reportedly scored a 30 on his ACT, is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021.

Costa has also reportedly been offered by Air Force and Army.