UL Football Offers Bryce Simpson

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently have a serious interest in adding a prep standout from The Lonestar State to one of their future college football recruiting classes.

Bryce Simpson, who currently attends Cy Ranch High School, located in Cypress, Texas, shared on social media over the weekend that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana.

A 6-foot-6, 313-pound offensive tackle, Simpson is listed as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports.

Simpson has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Baylor, Colorado, East Carolina, Houston, North Texas, Ole Miss, SMU, and Utah.

Simpson is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.