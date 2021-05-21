UL Football Offers Broadarius Lewis

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add some experience to their 2022 college football signing class.

Broadarius Lewis, who currently attends Jones Community College, located in Ellisville, Mississippi, shared on social media on Thursday that he has been offered by Louisiana.

A 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive tackle, Lewis attended Prattville High School, located in Prattville, Alabama.

Lewis has also reportedly been offered by Troy.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.