UL Football Offers Bra’lon Jones

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a prep standout from The Lonestar State to one of their future college football recruiting classes.

Bra'lon Jones, who currently attends Spring High School, located in Spring, Texas, shared on social media on Monday that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana.

A 6-foot, 200-pound linebacker, Jones is listed as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports.

Jones has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Baylor, Central Michigan, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Marshall, Texas St., Tulsa, UTSA, Washington St.

Jones is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.