UL Football Offers Bernard Gooden

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently have serious interest in a big defensive lineman from the state of Alabama.

Bernard Gooden, who currently attends Park Crossing High School in Montgomery, Alabama, recently shard on social media that he has been offered a scholarship by Louisiana.

The 6-foot-1, 255-pound Gooden is currently a junior and is slated to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Gooden has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Memphis, Georgia St., Troy, Texas A&M, Southern Miss, Missouri, South Alabama, Alcorn St., and Chattanooga.

View highlights of Gooden, below: