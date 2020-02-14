UL Football Offers Beau Chene’s Devon Manuel

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have their eyes set on a local prep football standout.

Louisiana recently offered a scholarship to Beau Chene offensive lineman Devon Manuel.

It's been a busy last few days for Manuel, who was offered by both Louisiana Tech, Grambling St., and Houston earlier this week.

The 6-foot-8, 300-pound Manuel is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021.

Manuel has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Kansas, Nicholls St., Texas Southern, and South Alabama.