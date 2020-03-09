UL Football Offers Andrew Jones

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a prep football standout from The Crescent City to one of their future recruiting classes.

Andrew Jones, who currently attends John Ehret High School in New Orleans, shared on social media on Sunday that he has been offered by Louisiana.

A 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker, Jones is currently a junior in high school and is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021.

Jones has also reportedly been offered by ULM and Memphis.