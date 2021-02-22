UL Football Offers Aeneaus Lemay

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a prep football standout from the state of Louisiana to one of their future college football recruiting classes.

Aeneaus "Neno" Lemay, who currently attends West Feliciana High School, located in St. Francisville, Louisiana, shared on social media late last week that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Lemay, who many schools are recruiting as an athlete, plays both receiver and defensive back at the prep level.

Lemay, who reportedly runs a 4.4 40-yard dash, has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Houston, Louisiana Tech, South Alabama, Arkansas St., and Liberty.

Lemay is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.