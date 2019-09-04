UL Football Names Players Of The Week

A number of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns were given recently given notice for their outstanding effort and contributions on the football/practice field.

Louisiana listed a number of Players of the Week, after their 38-28 setback to the Mississippi St. Bulldogs last Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Senior running back Raymond Calais, along with junior receiver Jamal Bell and sophomore offensive lineman Shane Vallot were given Player of the Week honors on offense.

Calais led the team with 80 rushing yards, while Bell caught 8 passes for 113 yards.

Sophomore defensive back Percy Butler, along with sophomore defensive lineman Zi'Yon Hill and senior linebacker Jacques Boudreaux were handed out Player of the Week honors on defense.

Butler paced the team in tackles, with 9, while Boudreaux and Hill were right behind, with 8 and 5, respectively.

On special teams, freshman kicker Kenny Almendares, along with senior Ashton Johnson and sophomore TJ Wisham drew praise.

Finally, Clifton McDowell, Chandler Fields, Damani Burrell, Brandon Bishop, La'Kamion Franklin, Andre Landry, Malcolm Rollins, Ty'Darien Quinney, Peter LeBlanc, and Troy Kruchten was all pointed out for their efforts on the scout team.

The Cajuns play their home opener this Saturday night when they play host to the Liberty Flames at Cajun Field.

Kickoff time is scheduled for 6:30 pm.