UL Football Named National Team of the Week

The accolades continue to pour in for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns following one of the biggest wins in program history.

Just two days following their historic road win over previous 23rd-ranked Iowa St., Louisiana was named the FWAA National Team of the Week for the first time in program history.

UL's 31-14 win over Iowa St. on Saturday marked the first time they have ever captured a road win over a nationally ranked program.

Saturday's victory also marked the program's first win over a ranked opponent since it defeated 25th-ranked Texas A&M, 29-22, on Sept. 14, 1996 at cajun Field, and their first win over a Big 12 opponent since defeating Kansas State, 17-15, on Sept. 12, 2009.

As a team, the Cajuns vaulted into the national rankings for the first time in the modern era, being voted No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 21 in the USA Today Amway Coaches Poll.

Louisiana returns to action on Saturday, when they travel to Atlanta, Georgia to open Sun Belt Conference play against Georgia State. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m.