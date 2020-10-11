UL Football Moves Up in National Polls

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are on the rise in the national rankings of both major college football polls this week.

Louisiana, who is ranked nationally for a second-consecutive week, and for the fourth time in the last five weeks, comes in at number 21 in the AP Poll, as well as the Amway Coaches Poll, up two spots from a week ago in both polls.

The Cajuns, who are 3-0, overall, and 2-0 in Sun Belt Conference play, return to the gridiron on Wednesday night when they host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in a Sun Belt Conference match-up at Cajun Field.

Kickoff time is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

As for the LSU Tigers, they fell out of both polls, after a 45-41 loss to the Missouri Tigers last Saturday, which dropped them to 1-2 on the season.

Last week, the Tigers were ranked number 16 in the AP Poll and number 17 in the Coaches Poll.

Clemson remains the top team in the country in both polls this week, followed by Alabama, Georgia, and Notre Dame.

The AP Poll has North Carolina ranked fifth, while the Coaches Poll has Ohio St. in that spot.

Rounding out the top ten in the AP Poll, it's Ohio St., Oklahoma St., Cincinnati, Penn St., and Florida, while the Coaches Poll has North Carolina, Oklahoma St., Florida, and Cincinnati ranked 6-10, respectively.

Iowa St., who Louisiana defeated earlier this season, is ranked number 20 in both polls, following their 31-15 win over Texas Tech last Saturday, which moved them to 3-1 on the season.

View the complete AP Poll.

View the complete Coaches poll.