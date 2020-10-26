UL Football Moves Up in Latest Power Index

For the second time in the last three weeks, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have moved up in the latest ESPN College Football Power Index, which was released on Sunday.

Louisiana is up four spots, to #54 in this week's ESPN Power Index.

UL captured a big non-conference road win last Friday night, defeating the UAB Blazers, in Birmingham, Alabama, to improve to 4-1 on the season.

Currently, the Cajuns are 2-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

Louisiana returns to action on Saturday night when they travel to San Marcos, Texas to take on the Texas St. Bobcats in a Sun Belt Conference match-up.

Kickoff time at Bobcat Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Power Index now projects Louisiana to win 9 games in their 11-game schedule this season, while giving them about a 34% chance of winning the conference, something they haven't done over the last two seasons, despite appearing in the Sun Belt Conference title game each season, before eventually falling to Appalachian St. each season.

Ohio St. is atop the ESPN Power Index this week, with Alabama, Clemson, Wisconsin, and Georgia in spots 2-5, respectively.

Penn St., Notre Dame, Oregon, Florida, and USC are listed at 6-10, respectively.

LSU, who defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks, 54-24, in an SEC contest last Saturday, to improve to 2-2 on the season, is listed at number 14 this week, up two spots from a week ago.

Louisiana is listed as the second-highest-rated school from the Sun Belt Conference, with Appalachian St. 16 spots ahead at #38.