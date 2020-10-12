UL Football Moves Up in Latest Power Index

For the first time in four weeks, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have moved up in the latest ESPN College Football Power Index, which was released on Sunday.

Louisiana is up one spot, to #52 in this week's ESPN Power Index.

UL won their third-straight game to begin the 2020 season 16 days ago, defeating the Georgia Southern Eagles, 20-18, in their 2020 home opener at Cajun Field, to move to 3-0 on the young season.

With the victory, the Cajuns also moved their Sun Belt Conference record to a perfect 2-0.

This week, Louisiana is ranked #21 in both the AP and Coaches top 25 polls, the second-straight week, and fourth time in the last five weeks that they have made the polls.

Louisiana returns to action on Wednesday night when they play host to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in a Sun Belt Conference match-up at Cajun Field.

Kickoff time is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The Power Index still projects Louisiana to win between 9-10 games in their 11-game schedule this season, while giving them about a 53% chance of winning the conference, and a 13% chance of going unbeaten this season.

Ohio St. is atop the ESPN Power Index again this week, with Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, and Wisconsin in spots 2-5, respectively.

Penn St., Oregon, Notre Dame, Florida, and USC are listed at 6-10, respectively.

LSU is listed at number 16 this week, donw three spots following a 45-41 SEC loss to Missouri on Saturday.

Louisiana is listed as the second-highest-rated school from the Sun Belt Conference, with Appalachian St. three spots ahead at #49.