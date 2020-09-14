UL Football Makes Big Jump in ESPN Power Index

As you would expect, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns made a big jump in the latest ESPN College Football Power Index, which was released on Sunday, after one of the biggest wins in school history.

Louisiana, who is ranked #19 in this week's AP Poll, and #21 in the Coaches Poll, jumped up 15, to #27 in this week's ESPN Power Index.

UL won their season opener on Saturday afternoon, defeating the 23rd-ranked Iowa St. Cyclones in Ames, Iowa, marking the program's first-ever road win over a nationally-ranked team.

Cajuns return to action on Saturday, they travel to Atlanta, Georgia to take on the Georgia St. Panthers in their first Sun Belt Conference game of the season.

The Power Index now projects Louisiana to win between 9-10 games in their 11-game schedule this season, while giving them about a 6% chance of going unbeaten this season.

Clemson is ranked atop the ESPN Power Index, with Alabama, Georgia, and Auburn in the 2-4 spots.

LSU and Texas are tied for the number five position.

Louisiana is listed as the second-highest-rated school from the Sun Belt Conference, with Appalachian St. two spots ahead at #25.