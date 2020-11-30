UL Football Makes Big Jump in ESPN Power Index

For the fourth time in the last seven weeks, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns climbed in the latest ESPN College Football Power Index, which was released on Sunday.

Louisiana, who defeated the ULM Warhawks, 70-20, in a Sun Belt Conference tilt in Monroe, is up 13 spots, to #38 in this week's ESPN Power Index, its biggest jump of the year.

The Cajuns, who are currently riding a five-game win streak, are ranked number 20 in this week's AP Top 25 poll, which was released on Sunday, while also checking in at number 21 in the Coaches Poll.

Currently, the Cajuns are 8-1, overall, and 6-1 in Sun Belt Conference play and have clinched the Western Division, meaning they have qualified for the league's title game for the third-consecutive season.

Louisiana returns to action on Friday night when they travel to Boone, North Carolina to take on the Appalachian St. Mountaineers in a Sun Belt Conference affair, representing their final regular-season game of the year.

Kickoff time is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Louisiana, who has lost in the Sun Belt Conference title game in each of the last two seasons to Appalachian St., will travel to Conway, South Carolina to face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Saturday, December 19 at a time TBA.

Alabama is atop the ESPN Power Index this week, with Ohio St., Clemson, Wisconsin, and Oklahoma in spots 2-5, respectively.

Notre Dame, Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M, and Oregon are listed at 6-10, respectively.

LSU is listed at number 25 this week, down two spots from a week ago.

Louisiana is listed as the second-highest-rated school from the Sun Belt Conference, with Coastal Carolina six spots ahead at #32.