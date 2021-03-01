UL Football Loses Assistant Coach Robby Discher to Georgia

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently have another new face on the coaching staff for the 2021 college football season.

It was reported over the weekend that Robby Discher, who served as Louisiana's special teams coordinator in 2020, is leaving the program to become a special teams analyst with Georgia.

Discher becomes the fourth UL assistant from the 2020 season to depart the program.

Austin Armstrong, who served as Louisiana's inside linebackers coach is now the defensive coordinator at Southern Miss, offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Rob Sale will reportedly join the staff of the New York Giants, and cornerbacks coach Lamar Morgan has joined the staff at Vanderbilt.

Prior to his one and only season with Louisiana, Discher worked four years as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Toledo, after serving for two seasons (2014-2015) as a graduate assistant at Oklahoma St.

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Discher attended William Jewell (Mo.) College, where he played wide receiver, before beginning his coaching career at Kearney (Mo.) High School in 2009, coaching quarterbacks and linebackers, prior to moving to Sam Houston St., where he began as a graduate assistant, before eventually being named special teams coordinator.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.