UL Football Hosts Numerous Prep Standouts

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns played host to a number of high school football recruits recently.

Louisiana hosted six juniors and one freshman, who are listed below, along with a few others not listed, over the weekend.

Among those who paid a visit to UL included Dalton Allen, a tight end from Oak Grove.

Kyle Wickersham, a quarterback from Archbishop Rummel in New Orleans.

Zequarrius Rhone, a quarterback from Many High School in Many.

Tackett Curtis, a free safety from Many High School in Many.

Kendrell Williams, a running back from Carencro High School.

Key'Savalyn Barnes, a running back/defensive back from Logansport High School in Logansport.

And Latarraus Jackson, a defensive back from Calvary Baptist in Shreveport.

All of the above-listed prep stars are currently high school juniors, with the exception of Curtis, who is a freshman.