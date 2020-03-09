UL Football Hosts Numerous Prep Standouts
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns played host to a number of high school football recruits recently.
Louisiana hosted six juniors and one freshman, who are listed below, along with a few others not listed, over the weekend.
Among those who paid a visit to UL included Dalton Allen, a tight end from Oak Grove.
Kyle Wickersham, a quarterback from Archbishop Rummel in New Orleans.
Zequarrius Rhone, a quarterback from Many High School in Many.
Tackett Curtis, a free safety from Many High School in Many.
Kendrell Williams, a running back from Carencro High School.
Key'Savalyn Barnes, a running back/defensive back from Logansport High School in Logansport.
And Latarraus Jackson, a defensive back from Calvary Baptist in Shreveport.
All of the above-listed prep stars are currently high school juniors, with the exception of Curtis, who is a freshman.