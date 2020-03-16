UL Football Hosts Numerous Prep Players

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns played host to a number of prep football prospects over the weekend.

The list of high school players who paid a visit to Louisiana included a local standout, as well as a youngster already offered by the Cajuns.

Just a few of the players who visited the Cajuns are listed below:

Kamari Cage, a 5-foot-6, 150-pound running back/defensive back from Lafayette Christian Academy.

Nahamani Harris, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound safety from Cornerstone Christian School in San Antonio, Texas.

Matthew Langlois, a 6-foot, 190-pound athlete/defensive back from Catholic High School of Point Coupee High School in New Roads, Louisiana, who was offered by UL last month.

Shan Brooks, a 5-foot-6, 155-pound running back/receiver from St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, Louisiana.

All of the players listed below are currently high school juniors and are scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021.