UL Football Hosts Baton Rouge Duo

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns played host to a couple of prep standouts from the Baton Rouge area recently.

Austin Sybrandt and Dylan Mehrotra, who attend Episcopal High School in Baton Rouge, visited Louisiana last week.

Sybrandt, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound athlete, who plays defensive end at the prep level, also plays baseball and basketball at Episcopal.

Mehrotra, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound quarterback who also plays high school basketball, currently carries 3.4 GPA.

Both are juniors and are scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.