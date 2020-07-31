UL Football Gets Commitment from Jalen Clark

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding a four-sport prep standout from The Cotton State to one of their future college football recruiting classes.

Jalen Claama, who currently attends Alabama Christian Academy, located in Montgomery, Alabama, shared on social media on Thursday that he has verbally committed to Louisiana.

A 6-foot-2, 185-pound quarterback, Clark also plays baseball and basketball, while also participating in track at the prep level.

As a junior last season, Clark passed for 705 yards and seven touchdowns, while also rushing for another 684 yards and nine scores.

Clark is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.

Clark also had reportedly had offers from Toledo, Tulane, and South Alabama.