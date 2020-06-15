UL Football Gets Commitment From Golden Eke

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are apparently going to add a standout prep receiver from The Lonestar State, who spent the last two years competing in track & field in college, to one of their future recruiting classes.

Golden Eke III, who spent the last two years competing as a triple-jumper, long-jumper, and sprinter at Oklahoma, shared on social media over the weekend that he has verbally committed to Louisiana.

The Advertiser's Tim Buckley, who explained in his article that Eke will compete in both football and track at UL, but it is still unclear if he will be on a football scholarship, alerted us to the offer.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Eke played his prep football at Langham Creek High School in Houston, Texas, where he was rated as a two-star recruit by 247Sports.

Eke, who has three seasons of college football eligibility remaining, received football scholarship offers from such schools as Alcorn St., Army, Central Arkansas, Houston Baptist, ULM, McNeese St., Northwestern St., Prairie View, Southern, Texas Southern, and Texas St., prior to enrolling at Oklahoma.