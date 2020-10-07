UL Football Game Against Coastal Carolina Postponed

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have been forced to shuffle their 2020 college football schedule again, due to Hurricane Laura.

23rd-ranked Louisiana, who was scheduled to play host to Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in a Sun Belt Conference match-up this Saturday at Cajun Field, will now entertain the Chanticleers next Wednesday, October 14.

Kickoff time is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Cajun Field, with the game airing on ESPN.

Louisiana is currently 3-0, overall, and 2-0 in Sun Belt Conference play, while Coastal Carolina is 3-0, and 1-0, respectively.

This isn't the first game that the Cajuns have been forced to move this week, as they were scheduled to face Appalachian St. on Wednesday night before that game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues on the Appalachian St. campus.

Meanwhile, UL/Coastal Carolina, which was originally scheduled for next Saturday, October 17, was moved up one week, before being rescheduled for next Wednesday.

Louisiana opened its 2020 campaign with a 31-14 victory over Iowa St. in Ames, Iowa back on September 12, before downing Georgia St., 34-31, in overtime in Atlanta, Georgia on September 19, and then beating Georgia Southern, 20-18, in their home opener at Cajun Field on September 26.

The 3-0 start is the first for the Cajuns since the 1988 college football season.

Following the contest against Coastal Carolina next Wednesday, which will mark 17 days since they last played, UL will have a relatively short week the next week, before they travel to Birmingham, Alabama on Friday, October 23, to meet the UAB Blazers.