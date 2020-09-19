UL Football Forecast & How to Listen/Watch

It's looking like a fairly nice day in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, where the 19th-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will take on the Georiga St. Panthers in a Sun Belt Conference match-up.

The forecast is for cloudy skies for most of the day, but with comfortable temperatures, with an afternoon high in the lowers-'70s, and winds blowing from the north-northeast at about 10 mph.

After a comfortable morning, in which the temperature should be in the upper '60s, expect a comfortable afternoon, with a temp warming up into the lower-'70s.

Although there will be plenty of cloud cover, there is only a slim 10% chance of rain in the forecast.

Louisiana, who defeated Iowa St., 31-14 last Saturday, marking the first time in school history that the Cajuns have ever defeated a ranked team on the road, is 1-0 on the young season, while Georgia St. will be playing their season-opener.

Louisiana leads the all-time series against Georgia St., 3-0, including a 36-22 win over the Panthers at Cajun Field back in 2018, the last time the two programs met.

The two schools did not play last year.

You can hear all the play-by-play on ESPN 1420, espn1420.com, and the ESPN 1420 mobile app, beginning with the Tailgate Show at 9 am.

In addition, the game can be heard on as Hot 107.9, 1079ishot.com, and the Hot 107.9 mobile app, beginning with the official pregame show at 10 am.

Kickoff time is slated for 11 am.

The game can be viewed on ESPN2.