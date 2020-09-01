UL Football Forecast & How to Listen/Watch

It's looking like a pretty nice day in Ames, Iowa on Saturday, where the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will take on the 23rd-ranked Iowa St. Cyclones in the 2020 season opener for both teams.

The forecast is for partly cloudy skies for most of the day, with an afternoon high in the mid-'70s, with winds blowing from the west-southwest at about 10 mph.

After a fairly cool morning, in which the temperature should be in the upper '50s, expect a comfortable afternoon, with a temp warming up into the mid-'70s.

There is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast, with those being mainly afternoon showers/thunderstorms.

Louisiana, who set a new school record for wins in a single season, going 11-3 a season ago, while Iowa St. ended last year going 7-6.

This will mark the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

You can hear all the play-by-play on ESPN 1420, espn1420.com, and the ESPN 1420 mobile app, beginning with the Tailgate Show at 9 am.

In addition, the game can be heard on as Hot 107.9, 1079ishot.com, and the Hot 107.9 mobile app, beginning with the official pregame show at 10 am.

Kickoff time is slated for 11 am.

The game can be viewed on ESPN.