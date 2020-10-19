UL Football Falls in Latest ESPN Power Index

For the fourth time in the last five weeks, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have dropped in the latest ESPN College Football Power Index, which was released on Sunday.

Louisiana is down seven spots, to #58 in this week's ESPN Power Index.

UL dropped their first game of the season last Wednesday night, when they fell to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 30-27, in a Sun Belt Conference contest at Cajun Field, dropping to 3-1 on the season.

With the defeat, the Cajuns also moved to 2-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

This week, Louisiana also dropped from both the AP and Coaches top 25 polls, after appearing in both last week, and for the fourth time in a five-week span.

Louisiana returns to action on Friday night when they travel to Birmingham, Alabama to take on the UAB Blazers in a non-conference match-up.

Kickoff time is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Power Index now projects Louisiana to win between 8-9 games in their 11-game schedule this season, while giving them about a 38% chance of winning the conference, something they haven't done over the last two seasons, despite appearing in the Sun Belt Conference title game.

Clemson is atop the ESPN Power Index this week, with Ohio St., Alabama, Wisconsin, and Georgia in spots 2-5, respectively.

Penn St., Oregon, Florida, USC, and Texas are listed at 6-10, respectively.

LSU, who had their game scheduled against Florida last Saturday postponed, is listed at number 16 this week, the same spot they were listed last week.

Louisiana is listed as the second-highest-rated school from the Sun Belt Conference, with Appalachian St. 11 spots ahead at #47.