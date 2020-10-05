UL Football Falls in ESPN Power Index

For the third consecutive week, despite not losing a game, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns dropped in the latest ESPN College Football Power Index, which was released on Sunday.

Louisiana fell nine spots, to #534 in this week's ESPN Power Index.

UL won their third-straight game to begin the 2020 season nine days ago, defeating the Georgia Southern Eagles, 20-18, in their 2020 home opener at cajun Field, to move to 3-0 on the young season.

With the victory, the Cajuns also moved their Sun Belt Conference record to a perfect 2-0.

This week, Louisiana returned to both the AP and Coaches top 25 polls after a one-week absence, as they are ranked at number 23 in both polls.

Louisiana returns to action this Saturday when they play host to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in a Sun Belt Conference match-up at Cajun Field.

Kickoff time is scheduled for 11 a.m.

The reason why Louisiana dropped so far this week is due to Pac-12 teams appearing in the index for the first time this season.

The Power Index still projects Louisiana to win between 9-10 games in their 11-game schedule this season, while giving them about a 55% chance of winning the conference, and a 14% chance of going unbeaten this season.

Ohio St. is atop the ESPN Power Index again this week, with Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, and Wisconsin in spots 2-5, respectively.

Oregon, Penn St. Florida, Notre Dame, and Texas are listed at 6-10, respectively.

LSU is listed at number 13 this week, following a 41-7 SEC win over Vanderbilt last Saturday, their first win of the season.

Louisiana is listed as the second-highest-rated school from the Sun Belt Conference, with Appalachian St. one spot ahead at #52.