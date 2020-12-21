UL Football Falls in ESPN Power Index

For only the fourth time in the last ten weeks, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns took a little bit of a dip in the latest ESPN College Football Power Index, which was released on Sunday.

Louisiana, who was idle last week, after having its scheduled Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Coastal Carolina program, is down one spot, to #36 in this week's ESPN Power Index.

The Cajuns, who are currently riding a six-game win streak, are ranked number 16 in this week's AP Top 25 poll, which was released on Sunday, while also checking in at number 17 in the Coaches Poll.

Currently, the Cajuns are 9-1 on the season.

Louisiana returns to action this Saturday, December 26 when they take on the UTSA Roadrunners in the 2020 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Kickoff time is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana will be appearing in its third-consecutive bowl game, as well as its 8th in the last ten years.

UTSA, members of Conference USA, will enter the bowl game with an overall record of 7-4.

Alabama is atop the ESPN Power Index this week, with Ohio St., Clemson, Georgia, and Oklahoma in spots 2-5, respectively.

Notre Dame, Florida, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, and Texas are listed at 6-10, respectively.

LSU is listed at number 28 this week, which is up one spot from a week ago.

Louisiana is listed as the second-highest-rated school from the Sun Belt Conference, with Coastal Carolina six spots ahead at #30.