UL Football Drops Slightly in ESPN Power Index

For the second-consecutive week, despite a win, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns dropped in the latest ESPN College Football Power Index, which was released on Sunday, even after a third-consecutive victory.

Louisiana fell two spots, to #44 in this week's ESPN Power Index.

UL won their third-straight game to begin the 2020 season on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Georgia Southern Eagles, 20-18, in their 2020 home opener at cajun Field, to move to 3-0 on the young season.

With the victory, the Cajuns also moved their Sun Belt Conference record to a perfect 2-0.

Louisiana returns to action on Wednesday, October 7, when they travel to Boone, North Carolina to take on the Appalachian St. Mountaineers in a Sun Belt Conference match-up.

Kickoff time is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Last week, Big Ten teams were rated in the Power Index for the first time, but still haven't played.

Pac-12 schools, which will begin play in November, are not representing in the ratings this week.

The Power Index still projects Louisiana to win between 9-10 games in their 11-game schedule this season, while giving them about a 46% chance of winning the conference, and a 5% chance of going unbeaten this season.

Ohio St. is rated atop the ESPN Power Index again this week, with Alabama, Clemson, Wisconsin, and Penn St.

Georgia, Auburn, Texas, Florida, and UCF are listed at 6-10, respectively.

LSU is listed at number 13 this week, following a season-opening 44-34 loss to Mississippi St. last Saturday.

Louisiana is listed as the second-highest-rated school from the Sun Belt Conference, with Appalachian St. one spot ahead at #43.