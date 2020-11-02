UL Football Drops in Latest Power Index

For the second time in the last three weeks, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns dropped in the latest ESPN College Football Power Index, which was released on Sunday.

Despite a win, last Saturday, Louisiana is down two spots, to #56 in this week's ESPN Power Index.

A lot of it has to do with the fact that schools in such conferences such as the Big Ten and Mountain West conferences just began play, while others, like those in the Pac-12 and Mac, haven't even played yet.

UL captured a Sun Belt Conference road win last Saturday night, defeating the Texas St. Bobcats, 44-34, to improve to 5-1 on the season.

Currently, the Cajuns are 3-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

Louisiana returns to action on Saturday when they play host to the Arkansas St. Red Wolves in a Sun Belt Conference match-up.

Kickoff time at Cajun Field is scheduled for 11 a.m.

The Power Index still projects Louisiana to win between 9-10 games in their 11-game schedule this season, while giving them about a 36% chance of winning the conference, something they haven't done over the last two seasons, despite appearing in the Sun Belt Conference title game each season, before eventually falling to Appalachian St. each season.

Ohio St. is atop the ESPN Power Index this week, with Alabama, Clemson, Wisconsin, and Georgia in spots 2-5, respectively.

Notre Dame, Penn St., Oklahoma, Florida, and Oregon are listed at 6-10, respectively.

LSU, lost to the Auburn Tigers, 48-11, in an SEC contest last Saturday, dropping to 2-3 on the season, is listed at number 24 this week, down ten spots from a week ago.

Louisiana is listed as the third-highest-rated school from the Sun Belt Conference, with Appalachian St. ten spots ahead at #46, with Coastal Carolina at #47.