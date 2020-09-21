UL Football Drops in Latest ESPN Power Index

As you would expect, with a major college football conference electing to play in 2020, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns dropped in the latest ESPN College Football Power Index, which was released on Sunday, even after a second-consecutive victory.

Louisiana, who is ranked #19 in this week's AP Poll, and #25 in the Coaches Poll, fell 15 spots, to #42 in this week's ESPN Power Index.

UL won their second-straight game to begin the 2020 season on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Georgia St. Panthers, 34-31, in overtime, to move to 2-0 on the young season.

With the victory, the Cajuns opened their Sun Belt Conference schedule with a record of 1-0.

Louisiana returns to action on Saturday, when they play host to the Georgia Southern Eagles in a Sun Belt Conference match-up at Cajun Field, representing their home opener.

Kickoff time is scheduled for 11 am.

Last week, Big Ten teams were not rated in the Power Index, but now are, after voting last week to begin their respective seasons in late October.

The Cajuns did drop 15 spots from last week, with nine Big Ten teams, who weren't rated last week, surpassing them.

The Power Index still projects Louisiana to win between 9-10 games in their 11-game schedule this season, while giving them about a 47% chance of winning the conference, and a 6% chance of going unbeaten this season.

Ohio St. is rated atop the ESPN Power Index this week, with Alabama, Clemson, Wisconsin, and Georgia in the 2-5 spots.

Penn St., LSU, UCF, Auburn, and Texas are listed at 6-10, respectively.

Louisiana is listed as the second-highest-rated school from the Sun Belt Conference, with Appalachian St. two spots ahead at #40, despite a road loss to Marshall on Saturday.