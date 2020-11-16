UL Football Climbs in Latest Power Index

For the second time in the last five weeks, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns climbed in the latest ESPN College Football Power Index, which was released on Sunday.

Following a victory, last Saturday, one in which its current win streak was extended to four games, Louisiana is up three spots, to #5 in this week's ESPN Power Index.

The Cajuns are ranked number 24 in this week's AP Top 25 poll, which was released on Sunday, while also checking in at #25 in the Coaches Poll.

UL captured a Sun Belt Conference home win last Saturday afternoon, defeating the South Alabama Jaguars, 38-10, to improve to 7-1 on the season.

Currently, the Cajuns are 5-1 in Sun Belt Conference play and have clinched the Western Division, meaning they have qualified for the league's title game for the third-consecutive season.

Louisiana returns to action on Saturday when they play host to the Central Arkansas Bears in a non-conference match-up.

Kickoff time at Cajun Field is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The Power Index still projects Louisiana to win between 9-10 games in their 11-game schedule this season, while giving them about a 40% chance of winning the conference, something they haven't done over the last two seasons, despite appearing in the Sun Belt Conference title game each season, before eventually falling to Appalachian St. each season.

Alabama is atop the ESPN Power Index this week, with Ohio St., Wisconsin, Clemson, and Florida in spots 2-5, respectively.

Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Texas are listed at 6-10, respectively.

LSU, who was idle last week, and who is 2-3 on the season, is listed at number 25 this week, up one spot from a week ago.

Louisiana is listed as the third-highest-rated school from the Sun Belt Conference, with Coastal Carolina ten spots ahead at #44, with Appalachian St. right behind at #45.