UL Football Climbs in ESPN Power Index

For the third time in the last six weeks, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns climbed in the latest ESPN College Football Power Index, which was released on Sunday.

Louisiana, who had its non-conference game against Central Arkansas, scheduled for last Saturday at Cajun Field, canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the UL program, is up four spots, to #51 in this week's ESPN Power Index.

The Cajuns, who are currently riding a four-game win streak, are ranked number 23 in this week's AP Top 25 poll, which was released on Sunday, while also checking in at #24 in the Coaches Poll.

Currently, the Cajuns are 7-1, overall, and 5-1 in Sun Belt Conference play and have clinched the Western Division, meaning they have qualified for the league's title game for the third-consecutive season.

Louisiana returns to action on Saturday when they travel to Monroe to take on the ULM Warhawks in a Sun Belt Conference affair.

Kickoff time is scheduled for 2 p.m.

The Power Index projects Louisiana, who now is slated to play a 10-game schedule, to win between 8-9 games, while giving them about a 37% chance of winning the conference, something they haven't done over the last two seasons, despite appearing in the Sun Belt Conference title game each season, before eventually falling to Appalachian St. each season.

Alabama is atop the ESPN Power Index this week, with Ohio St., Clemson, Wisconsin, and Oklahoma in spots 2-5, respectively.

Notre Dame, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, and Texas A&M are listed at 6-10, respectively.

LSU is listed at number 23 this week, up two spots from a week ago.

Louisiana is listed as the third-highest-rated school from the Sun Belt Conference, with Coastal Carolina ten spots ahead at #37, with Appalachian St. right behind at #45.