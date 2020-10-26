UL Football Climbs in Brett McMurphy’s Top 25

Where did college football insider Brett McMurphy, formerly of ESPN and now with the Stadium Network vote the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in his Top 25 ballot this week?

McMurphy lists Louisiana at #23 on his official Associated Press Top 25 vote this week, up two spots from a week ago.

The Cajuns are unranked in this week's AP Poll and Coaches Poll but received votes in both.

Louisiana won a big non-conference match-up last Friday night, defeating the UAB Blazers, 24-20, in Birmingham, Alabama.

UL is currently 4-1, overall, and 2-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

The Cajuns return to action on Saturday night when they hit the road to take on the Texas St. Bobcats in a Sun Belt Conference tilt.

Kickoff time is slated for 7 p.m.

Now, if you notice on his own personal poll, McMurphy still does not list any teams that have yet to play.

The Big Ten, who voted before the season to postpone all fall sports, including football, until the spring, voted four weeks ago to begin their 2020 college football season later this month, which they did last weekend, playing their first games of the season.

The Pac-12, who also voted before the season to postpone all fall sports, has decided to now begin football in November.

In his vote this week, McMurphy puts Alabama as his top-ranked team, followed by Clemson, Ohio St., Notre Dame, and Georgia in spots 2-5.

Rounding out the top ten, at 6-10, respectively, he lists Oklahoma St., Cincinnati, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, and Indiana

At 11-15, he votes Florida, Kansas St., Michigan, BYU, and Marshall, followed by North Carolina, Miami, Tulsa, Coastal Carolina, and Liberty at 16-20.

Finally, in spots 21-25, he lists Arkansas, Memphis, Louisiana, Iowa St., and Boise St.