UL Football Announces Stadium Capacity & Protocols for Home Games

Like at every college football stadium across the country, things will be different this season at Cajun Field, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, including reduced seating capacity and no tailgating.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns announced on Wednesday that stadium capacity at Cajun Field will be set at 25-percent maximum capacity, or about slightly more than 9,000 people for the home opener on Saturday, September 26, when the Cajuns play host to the Georgia Southern Eagles, and for every home game this season.

In addition to the there will be numerous COVID-19 safety measures for fans and the general public to follow at home games for the 2020 season, including specific entrance protocols and seating arrangements for season ticket holders and University students.

Parking lots and entrances to Cajun Field will both open two hours prior to kick off each game day.

Tailgating and residential vehicles will not be permitted at Cajun Field for the 2020 season.

Face coverings will be required for entrance into the stadium, and must also be worn in all common areas, such as restrooms, concourses and concession areas.

All gameday workers, vendors and staff will wear face coverings at all times, and will be checked and screened prior to entrance into the stadium.

Per CDC guidelines, face coverings should not be worn by children under the age of two or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove face coverings without assistance.

Cajun Field’s 25-percent maximum capacity will include several social distancing measures, such as the addition of a 6-foot buffer around each ticket block. All aisles, entrances and landing areas will also have marked off 6-foot buffers. Fans will be required to sit in the seat listed on their ticket to ensure proper social distancing.

At the conclusion of the game, event staff will coordinate a gradual egress by fans to prevent clusters. Proper queuing and social distancing will be required in all common areas, such as concession stands and restrooms. Social distancing markers will be placed in these areas to assist fans in achieving proper spacing.

How about tickets?

Ticket pick-up will be made available to season ticket holders at the CAJUNDOME Ticket Office beginning next week (Tuesday, Sept. 22-Friday, Sept. 25).

Mobile ticketing is newly available this season to fans who download the #GeauxCajuns app, as well as online.

Season ticket holders will be communicated their seat selection appointment in the coming days. Please contact the Louisiana Ticket Office at the CAJUNDOME for more information by phone, (337) 265-2170.

University students will have access to limited general admission student seating. Ticket distribution, available on a first-come, first-served basis, will occur at the student union on select dates communicated ahead of each game week. Students must show valid student ID when claiming tickets and upon entrance to Cajun Field.