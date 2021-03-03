UL Football Adds Nijel McGriff

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding one of the top junior college players in the nation to their 2021 college football roster.

Nijel McGriff, who played junior college football at Northwest Mississippi Community College, recently became a late signee to Louisiana's 2021 signing class.

A 6-foot-2, 285-pounder, McGriff is listed by 247Sports as the No. 3 strong-side defensive end, as well as the number 25 junior college player in the country.

McGriff compiled 27 tackles in 11 games as a freshman at Northwest Mississippi Community College in 2019, before accumulating 29 tackles in only six games as a sophomore in 2020.

A native of Jacksonville, Florida, McGriff attended Mandarin High School, where he registered over 100 career tackles.

McGriff originally verbally committed to West Virginia, before de-committing last October.

McGriff was also reportedly offered by such schools as West Virginia, Maryland, Arkansas St., ULM, Memphis, WKU, FAU, UTSA, and Jackson St.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.