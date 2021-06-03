UL Football Adds Michael Jefferson

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have added a talented transfer receiver to their 2021 college football roster.

On Wednesday, Louisiana announced the addition of Michael Jefferson, who played the first three years of his collegiate career at Alabama St.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Jefferson was Alabama State’s leading receiver over its last two seasons, compiling 73 catches for 1,001 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2019 and the 2021 spring season, while averaging over 15 yards per catch.

As a freshman in 2018, Jefferson appeared in 11 games for Alabama St., recording 12 catches for 115 yards and four touchdowns.

As a sophomore in 2019, Jefferson accumulated 49 receptions for 767 yards, while equalling a school record with 12 touchdown catches over 11 games.

This spring, Jefferson appeared in five games, hauling in 24 receptions for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

Over three seasons at Alabama St., Jefferson totaled 85 catches for 1,106 yards and 18 touchdowns.

A native of Mobile, Alabama, Jefferson attended Murphy High School, where he compiled 52 receptions for 968 total yards and 14 touchdowns during his prep career, including 35 catches for 628 yards during his senior season.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.