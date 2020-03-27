UL Football Adds Graduate Transfer Kicker

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are apparently adding a kicker who played for a Big Ten school last season, to their 2020 roster.

Nathanael Snyder, who kicked at Indiana last season, shared on social media recently that he will be Louisiana as a graduate transfer.

A native of Greenwood, Indiana, and a graduate of Center Grove High School, Snyder was a kickoff specialist for Indiana last season, recording 24 touchbacks. .

An Academic All-Big Ten selection, Snyder will have one season of eligibility remaining

No question; Snyder has a strong leg: