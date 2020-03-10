UL Football Adds Austin Armstrong/Robby Discher to Coaching Staff

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns officially added two new members to their 2020 football coaching staff on Monday.

Louisiana head coach Billy Napier officially tabbed Austin Armstrong as his new inside linebackers coach, while also naming Robby Discher as his new special teams coordinator.

The moves had been expected for some time, waiting for only an official final announcement.

Armstrong is familiar with UL, having served as a defensive graduate assistant coach for the 2017 and 2018 seasons, prior to spending the 2019 season as a quality control assistant at Georgia.

A former college player at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama, Armstrong was an assistant defensive line coach at West Georgia (Div. II) for the 2016 season, before his first tenure at Louisiana.

Discher recently completed his fourth season as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Toledo, after serving for two seasons (2014-2015) as a graduate assistant at Oklahoma St.

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Discher attended William Jewell (Mo.) College, where he played wide receiver, before beginning his coaching career at Kearney (Mo.) High School in 2009, coaching quarterbacks and linebackers, prior to moving to Sam Houston St., where he began as a graduate assistant, before eventually being named special teams coordinator.