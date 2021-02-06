UL Women Complete Sweep of Arkansas St., Extend Win Streak

The win streak continues for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Basketball team.

Louisiana came from behind to defeat the Arkansas St. Red Wolves, 73-61, in Sun Belt Conference action at the Cajundome on Saturday afternoon, extending their current win streak to eight games, the longest for the program since the 2006-2007 campaign.

Senior guard Skylar Goodwin scored a season-high 24 points, including 21 in the second half, to help lift the Cajuns to the 8-point triumph.

UL's last loss was back on New Year's Day, when they fell to Texas St., 71-63.

The win by the Cajuns came a day after beating Arkansas St., 52-49, on Friday night, and gave them four wins over the Red Wolves in four tries this season.

After a first quarter which ended with the score tied, 16-16, Arkansas St. outscored Louisiana in the second quarter, 15-11, to take a 31-27 lead into the halftime break.

Louisiana outshot Arkansas St. from the floor in the first half, 38%/36%, while also holding down a 20/16 rebounding advantage, but the Red Wolves outscored the Cajuns from the free-throw line, 9 to 1, to secure their halftime advantage.

Peyton Martin led the way for the Red Wolves over the first 20 minutes of play, scoring nine points, while also pulling down three rebounds.

Destiny McAfee had seven points and five rebounds for the Cajuns in the first half.

After a third quarter in which each team scored 18 points apiece, Arkansas St. took a 49-45 lead into the fourth and final quarter.

That's when Louisiana turn things up a notch, scoring 11 of the first 13 points of the final frame to grab a 57-51 lead.

The Cajuns would never look back, thanks to the 21-point second half performance by Goodwin, as they went on to the 73-61 win.

Arkansas St. ended the game outshooting Louisiana from the field, 42%/40%, but the Cajuns finished with a 42-28 rebounding advantage.

Goodwin led the way for the Cajuns, finishing with 24 points and six rebounds, while Ty Doucet and Kimberly Burton each pulled down ten rebounds.

In a losing cause for the Red Wolves, Martin finished with 19 points and five rebounds.

With the victory, Louisiana improved to 9-5, overall, and 8-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, while Arkansas St. slipped to 9-6, and 4-7, respectively.

The Cajuns return to action on Monday, when they play host to UTA at the Cajundome.

Tipoff time is scheduled for 4 o'clock.